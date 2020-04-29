  1. Home
Wuhan coronavirus ruins Japan's Golden Week

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko renames this year's Golden Week as 'stay-at-home week'

By  Taiwan News
2020/04/29 16:55
Yamanakako Hananomiyako Park (Flickr, Lewis Lai photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan's Golden Week, from the end of April to early May, usually sees crowds flock to tourist attractions and amusement parks, enjoying the balmy weather and cherry blossoms. Not this year, though, because of COVID-19.

As the number of confirmed cases has spiked since March, Japanese authorities are urging people to stay home. Since April 25, Tokyo, Kanagawa, Chiba, and Saitama have had a 12-day lockdown to slow the spread of the deadly virus.

Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko has renamed this year's Golden Week as "stay-at-home week." As a result, many tourist attractions across the country have seen a tremendous decline in visitors.

Yamanakako Hananomiyako Park in Yamanashi Prefecture, with its views of Fuji mountain, was shuttered to discourage tourists from visiting. According to one resident, the number of visitors rapidly declined after April 25, Asahi Shimbun reported.

Popular surfing sites like Shonankaigan, in Kanagawa Prefecture, has seen locals write "#STAYHOME" on massive hoardings to discourage vacationers. Meanwhile, staff at Susanoo temple in Fukuoka cut down wisteria plants from century-old trees to deter the usual number of 200,000 visitors who visit during the flowering season, Nikkei reported.

Japan Premier Abe Shinzo (安倍晉三) announced on April 16 that each national would receive 100,000 yen ($US939.50) to placate anger against the ruling party. Initially, 300,000 yen was going to be given to each household that experienced a decrease in income, but instead the coverage was expanded because, "It will require everyone to comply with the orders from the government," Abe said.


Japanese keep a "social distance" during Golden Week.
COVID-19
coronavirus
Wuhan coronavirus
Shinzo Abe

