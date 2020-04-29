TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese diplomat Vincent Chao (趙怡翔) during a virtual meeting on Wednesday (April 29) confronted top officials from the World Health Organization (WHO) over the island nation's longtime exclusion from global health conversations.

Former English interpreter for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) and current head of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office's (TECRO) political division in Washington, D.C., Chao attended an online meeting held by American think tank the Center for Global Policy on Wednesday. The main focus of the meeting was reviewing the WHO's decisions regarding the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Also participating in the meeting were former WHO adviser David Fidler, American reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian, WHO Emergencies Program Director Michael Ryan, WHO Principal Legal Officer Steve Solomon, and WHO Technical Lead Maria Van Kerkhove, according to Liberty Times.

During the meeting, Allen-Ebrahimian pointed out that many international organizations have been hesitant to speak out against China or question its behavior. She said WHO Assistant Director-General Bruce Aylward's refusal to answer Taiwan-related questions in a previous video interview was a perfect example of China's political influence in these international bodies.

Responding to Allen-Ebrahimian's comments, Solomon argued that Taiwan, despite not being a member of the WHO, has enjoyed the same access to global health information as member states. He added that the WHO has been in touch with Taiwanese health officials to discuss how to handle the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

In regards to the WHO having turned down more than 70 percent of Taiwan's requests to attend technical meetings, Solomon claimed that no country has been invited to all the meetings. He stressed that Taiwan had been invited to nine technical meetings last year, eight of which the island nation attended.

In response, Chao exclaimed that the WHO has held hundreds — if not thousands — of technical meetings each year and that the organization should evaluate whether eight is enough to meet the health needs of the Taiwanese public. He also noted that information on Taiwan's contact window is not shown on the WHO's website, which has prevented the global community from reaching out to it.

Chao even shared an instance in which the WHO had informed the Chinese government about a Taiwanese citizen being listed as a tuberculosis contact. The Chinese authorities did not pass the information on to Taiwan until five months later.

Chao said the WHO has stated that Taiwan's membership in the organization is up to the member states, yet former WHO Director-General Margaret Chan (陳馮富珍) has explicitly pointed out that Taiwan needs China's approval to join the global health body. He urged the WHO to stop being a pawn in China's political schemes and invite Taiwan to the World Health Assembly (WHA) scheduled for May, reported CNA.



Vincent Chao (upper left) attends meeting held by Center for Global Policy. (CNA photo)