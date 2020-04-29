TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) announced on Tuesday (April 28) that it had delivered 500,000 medical masks to Canada on April 22, and the Canadian Trade Office in Taipei (CTOT) has thanked Taiwan for the donation.

In a press release issued on Tuesday afternoon, MOFA stated that in order to support frontline medical staff in Canada, it has donated 400,000 medical-grade masks to the Canadian government as well 50,000 to the province of Ontario and 25,000 each to Alberta and British Columbia. It also asked the Canadian government to provide some of the masks to the country's indigenous people.

During a formal donation ceremony held in Taipei on April 22, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Miguel Tsao (曹立傑) handed over the masks on behalf of MOFA to CTOT Executive Director Jordan Reeves. On Tuesday afternoon, the CTOT posted a Facebook message expressing that it is "deeply grateful" for Taiwan's donation.

In its post, CTOT wrote that the masks have reached Canada and are being distributed via the Canadian Red Cross to hospitals and communities that are most in need. It added that Canadian First Nation communities are also receiving masks and said: "Taiwan's generous donation will help save lives."

The office added that both Taiwan and Canada are working together to combat the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) through scientific and technical exchanges and commercial cooperation. It added that the friendship between Canada and Taiwan based on shared values ​​makes the two countries "natural partners" in the pursuit of a "better, safer and healthier world."

The CTOT closed by saying, "We salute the innovative and timely actions taken by Taiwan to control the spread of the virus," and thanked Taiwan for its "efforts to share its expertise and experience with the global community."

At the time of publication, Canada has 50,026 confirmed coronavirus cases, the 12th most in the world, and 2,859 deaths from the disease. In contrast, Taiwan has thus far managed to keep the virus at bay with 429 confirmed cases, the 115th most in the world, and six deaths.

Taiwan Minister of Economic Affairs (MOEA) Shen Jong-Chin (沈榮津) on Tuesday said that after the government obtains 22 more mask production lines, daily mask production should reach 19 million by mid-May.