Business and economic events scheduled for Wednesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases first-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.

WASHINGTON — National Association of Realtors releases pending home sales index for March, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers meet to set interest rates; statement and projections due at 2:00 p.m.

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Facebook Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Tesla Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.