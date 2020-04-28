TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Cashbox Partyworld KTV announced at a press conference on Tuesday (April 28) the company will suspend operations at all 17 of its stores for a week after a fire in Taipei on Sunday that left five dead and one in critical condition, Chinatimes reported.

In addition, Cashbox Partyworld KTV Spokeswoman Gao Xin-hua (高心華) said the company would give each family of the deceased NT$1 million (US$33,000), plus the NT$100,000 originally offered to them, to help with funeral costs, per the Chinatimes. She added the company had sent representatives to visit the victims in hospital, the report said.

Five directors of the company’s board bowed at the press conference to express the company’s deep remorse and apologize. Company CEO Lian Fu-cai (連福財) said that during the week-long suspension, the company will look at the fire prevention equipment in all its stores.

Board Director Yan Zhi-jing (嚴智徑) said he wished to express his most sincere apologies on behalf of company chairman Lien Tai-sheng (練台生), according to the report. He added the chairman had directed the company to review its fire regulations, enhance the company's fire prevention capabilities, and take good care of the deceased and injured, the report said.