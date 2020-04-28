TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Confucius Temple is a place to pray for a stellar performance in the upcoming college entrance exams on July 3-5, according to a press release published on the website of Taipei’s Department of Information and Tourism on Tuesday (April 28).

The temple will be open between April 28 and May 2, when prayers can be offered in the morning session from 9:30 a.m. to noon, and the afternoon session from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. To ward off COVID-19 visitors should wear face masks, disinfect their hands, take their temperatures, and calm their minds with prayers.

Every year, thousands of students accompanied by their parents visit the temple prior to the college entrance exam to “seek blessings,” according to the release. They should follow the following three steps:

First, “Exam takers should bring their test-taking permit, along with proof of college entrance exam registration (or a copy of it) to the information desk for registration. Registrants might receive a limited-edition stationary gift set, which includes a pair of pencils with a quote from 'The Analects' and a good luck charm for test-taking.”

Registrants then proceed to Dacheng Hall (大成殿) to offer prayers to the "Great Teacher" (Confucius). Finally, visitors can put their wishes on cards into a box placed on the offering table outside the hall “as a personal message to the Great Teacher.”

The temple reminds visitors to practice social distancing and abide by the mandatory face mask policy. The temple will also regulate the number of visitors to ensure safety, the document said.



(Wikipedia photos)



(Taipei Confucius Temple YouTube video)