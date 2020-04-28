TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has resulted in the number of netizens in China rising to 904 million, reports said Tuesday (April 28).

The total included 710 million people shopping online and 423 million receiving an education or taking classes on the Internet, according to a survey by the Beijing government’s China Internet Network Information Center.

The new total of 904 million recorded in March marked an increase of more than 75 million from the end of 2018, CNA reported. Over the same period, the number of users paying online surged from 600 million to 768 million.

The emergence of the Wuhan coronavirus played an important part in the rise of Internet use, particularly in the education sector, where students were unable to go to school and turned to the Internet to receive schooling.

However, on the whole, Chinese netizens had a relatively low level of education, the study noted. Only 19.5 percent had graduated from universities and colleges, leaving an overall majority of 80 percent with a high school degree at the most.

Looking at social groups, students were the largest block of netizens, occupying a share of 26.9 percent, with independent business people and the self-employed at 22.4 percent, with company managers and staff accounting for 10.9 percent of Chinese netizens, CNA reported.

