TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has lodged a protest against the New York Post for an article that erroneously depicts Taiwan’s coronavirus (COVID-19) response as "authoritarian" — enraging many Taiwanese.

Titled, “Life after lockdown: Electronic monitoring, fines and compulsory face masks,” the article published on Saturday (April 25) suggested, “If it’s anything like Taiwan, it will be a lot less social and a lot more authoritarian.” The fact that one of the most vibrant democracies has been framed as an “authoritarian” regime amounts to defamation, responded Taiwan’s de facto embassy in the U.S., reported Liberty Times.

The author also mistakenly described Taiwan as “the Chinese-run” state and provided incorrect information about the government’s measures to track people under quarantine. “Disturbingly, almost everyone is tracked,” the article wrote.

Vincent Yao (姚金祥), director-general of the Department North American Affairs, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), lashed out at the report in a news briefing on Tuesday (April 28), and vowed action unless it was rectified. “It’s utterly unacceptable to label Taiwan as authoritarian while the country is among those that have adopted the most transparent approach to curbing the novel virus,” said Yao.

Taiwan is a sovereign state and has its own democratic system and border controls. The cellphone-based tracking system and SMS alert mechanism are used only for those subject to quarantine.

New York Post screenshot