TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Less than 24 hours after the mask donation "Taiwan can help, Health for all" (護臺灣，助世界) program was launched, more than 120,000 Taiwanese have donated their masks overseas to countries hard-hit by the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

During the daily coronavirus press conference on Tuesday (April 28), Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced that there were no new COVID-19 cases for the third day in a row. He also noted that the island nation had not recorded a single case of local transmission since March 13 and that 307 of the total 429 confirmed patients have been released from hospital isolation, reported Storm Media.

Chen pointed out that the overseas mask donation program has been well received and a huge number of Taiwanese citizens have taken part in the global humanitarian aid project. As of press time, the "Taiwan can help, Health for all" program has collected more than one million surgical masks from 120,343 donors.

While expressing gratitude to those who have donated their share of masks, the health minister mentioned that Tuesday marked the 100-day anniversary of the CECC's establishment. He exclaimed that there was still a long way to go before the pandemic was officially over but he wanted to thank all the citizens and frontline workers for their collaboration, who have kept Taiwan relatively safe from the virus.

Chen also reminded the public that good personal hygiene should be practiced until it becomes a habit and that the Taiwanese government can afford gradually easing on pandemic-related restrictions if the current trend of zero cases continues in the next two weeks. He said data have indicated that Taiwan's epidemic is under control, but the government has stored enough medical supplies to resolve any emergencies, reported UDN.