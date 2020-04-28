Taipei Dangdai art fair to go online in May

Online art fair "Taipei Connections" to kick off May 2. (Taipei Dangdai photo) Online art fair "Taipei Connections" to kick off May 2. (Taipei Dangdai photo)

Taipei (Taiwan News) — The annual Taipei Dangdai is launching its next art exhibition, "Taipei Connections," on the digital platform Ocula on Saturday (May 2).

Hosted by UBS, this second edition of the art fair, which in January attracted 40,000 visitors at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, featured 99 prestigious galleries from around the globe. In coordination with the fair, a large-scale commissioned art installation by Michael Lin was displayed on the side of Taiwan's most significant building: Taipei 101.

In its latest undertaking, Taipei Dangdai is gathering together international artists, collectors, and galleries online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Previously exhibited galleries will return, and the organizers have revealed works to be highlighted, such as those by contemporary American artists Doug Aitken, Alex Katz, and Al Held.

Additionally, the digital platform will also include live-streamed programs, including a visit to Taiwanese artist Wu Chi-tsung's (吳季璁) studio and a virtual tour of Austrian artist Erwin Wurm's show at the Taipei Fine Arts Museum. Taipei Dangdai co-directors Magnus Renfrew (任天晉) and Robin Peckham (岳鴻飛) will host the online showroom tour.

Advance registration is required for the free online art fair, which will run May 2 to 5, and the VIP preview is April 30. For more information, please visit the website or Facebook page.