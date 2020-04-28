  1. Home
Netherlands changes name of its representative office in Taiwan

China demands clarification from Dutch foreign ministry

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/28 14:52
The Dutch office in Taiwan has unveiled its new name (screenshot from NOT Facebook page) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Netherlands Trade and Investment Office has changed its name to “Netherlands Office Taipei,” a revision which has led the Chinese embassy in the European country to demand clarifications, reports said Tuesday (April 28).

The name change came as the Netherlands flew over 3,999 tulips and stroopwafels to Taiwan to thank hospital workers as well as the island country for donating face masks to help in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dutch representative in Taipei, Guy Wittich, described the new name as “a little bit less, but a lot more,” CNA reported. Even the limited change still managed to raise eyebrows in China, which has consistently sought to picture Taiwan as a province and to limit its international space by barring it from international organizations and demanding name changes on corporate websites.

The Chinese embassy in The Hague reportedly asked the Dutch foreign ministry for a “clarification” of the Dutch office’s new name because Taiwan “affected the country’s core interests,” according to Chinese media reports.

The Netherlands recently recalled 600,000 Chinese face masks due to quality problems after they had already been distributed to hospitals. Several countries have reported similar problems, causing Beijing’s propaganda war to backfire, while many governments have asked for an investigation into the origins of the pandemic. China’s communist regime has been accused of trying to cover up early news of the coronavirus.

Politicians in the Netherlands have also voiced support for Taiwan’s bid to join the World Health Organization (WHO) as an observer and to attend the annual World Health Assembly despite China’s attempts to block the island nation.
