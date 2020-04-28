TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Members of Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu's (韓國瑜) staff on Monday (April 27) said that he would not be participating in a proposed televised recall briefing session, as he has been busy with epidemic prevention and preparing a response to the recall case.

The Central Election Commission (CEC) on April 17 announced the success of the petition to recall Han and scheduled the recall election for June 6. According to the recall process, the CEC will send a copy of the reasons for removal to the official being recalled.

That person must then submit a reply within 10 days that does not exceed 10,000 words. Considering the time remaining, however, Han has until April 30 to give a written response.

In addition, Article 86 of the "Election Act and the Implementation Measures for Public Officials' Public Television Recall Briefings" stipulates that there should be at least one public television recall briefing. If such an event is not consented to by both parties, then it will be canceled.

Chen Kuan-jong (陳冠榮), one of the leaders of the petition movement, previously stated that the anti-Han civic groups hoped there would be more than one—preferably three—televised briefings held one after the other in order to clearly inform the public why the mayor should be recalled. Chen would not respond to Han’s refusal to join the televised meeting.