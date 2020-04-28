TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (April 28) announced there were zero new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) for a record third day in a row.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Chen announced no new cases of the virus in the country. This marks the 16th day that Taiwan has not reported a local case and the first time that zero cases (imported or domestic) have been reported for three days in a row.

Chen said that of the 31 sailors in the "Goodwill Fleet" cluster, 1,916 contacts have been traced by the health department. Of those persons, 585 are undergoing home isolation, while 1,331 have implemented self-health management.

Thus far, 321 of these contacts have undergone testing for the virus and 262 have tested negative. Since the outbreak of the pandemic began, Taiwan has carried out 61,684 tests for COVID-19 and 59,857 have come back negative.

Out of Taiwan's 429 total cases reported, 343 were imported, 55 were local, and 31 came from the Goodwill Fleet. Up to now, only six have succumbed to the disease, while 307 have been released from hospital isolation.

As for the Goodwill Fleet cluster, the center will continue to trace the infected sailors' public movements after disembarking from their ships, and it will publish them on the internet. Chen reminded the public that if they had been to the same places at the same time as the confirmed cases, they should undergo self-health management for the next 14 days and wear a mask when going out.