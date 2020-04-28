Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020... Surfers prepare to enter the water at Sumner Beach as level four COVID-19 restrictions are eased in Christchurch, New Zealand, Tuesday, April 28, 2020. New Zealand eased its strict lockdown restrictions to level three at midnight to open up certain sections of the economy but social distancing rules will still apply. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A sign indicates the beach is closed as a surfers arrives for the 7A.M. opening of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus pand... A sign indicates the beach is closed as a surfers arrives for the 7A.M. opening of Bondi Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

A sign tells surfers to leave once they have finished surfing at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions ... A sign tells surfers to leave once they have finished surfing at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Tuesday, April 28, 2020, as coronavirus pandemic restrictions are eased. The beach is open to swimmers and surfers to exercise only. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

At Sydney’s famed Bondi Beach, hundreds of swimmers and surfers braved cool autumn weather to return to the water.

Police had closed the beach five weeks ago because of thousands of people congregating there in defiance of social distancing regulations to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The beach was reopened for exercise only. Visitors were being counted to ensure social distancing and they couldn't linger on the sand. A virus testing tent is nearby since the local municipality has a high rate of infections, particularly among backpackers who often live in crowded conditions.

In Christchurch, New Zealand, surfers greeted a spectacular sunrise as they returned to the waves. New Zealand has eased its monthlong lockdown, allowing some activities if social distancing is maintained.