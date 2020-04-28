TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Netflix has drawn the ire of netizens in Taiwan after it included the country in a map of communist China in its latest documentary series about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

On April 26, Netflix released a documentary on COVID-19 pandemic titled "Coronavirus, Explained," which is produced by Vox Media, Inc. and narrated by J.K. Simmons. In the first episode, titled "This Pandemic," the video flashes a map of China showing an approximate estimate of the actual number of persons in the communist infected with the coronavirus which includes Taiwan.

The map, which appears to be from WorldPop, uses shades of orange to indicate the number of infections in various locations in China, with areas not reporting any cases colored in gray. Strangely, Taiwan is also in gray, while all other foreign countries are blacked out, indicating that it is a part of China.

In what appears to be a strange compromise between Beijing's and Taipei's stance on Taiwan's status, the country is so dark that it is barely visible. In a way, the uniquely dark shading seems to imply a special status for Taiwan, yet at the same time still including it as part of China.

A user of the Taiwan section of the social media site Reddit early Tuesday morning (April 28) posted a screen capture of the map on the platform. Within 10 hours, it has received 723 upvotes and 135 angry comments:

"Such bulls***. So obvious that it's there in a darker color so that you can only really see it if you're looking and they can say 'well we differentiated it a bit', and they can't get Chinese people/government complaints about it."

"Why you kowtowing to China when you’re not in the China market and probably never will Netflix?"

"Because it's not about the people in China- it's about changing Westerners beliefs about what China is. If poorly-informed people see the same thing over and over, presented as truth, they will believe it."

"Taiwan runs differently and has demonstrated a vastly different response to the Coronavirus. Even ignoring the many valid other reasons to consider it a different entity than China, this in itself deserves the recognition."

Netflix has yet to respond to a request for comment from Taiwan News.