  1. Home
  2. World

Japanese media releases photo of Kim Jong Un lying in glass coffin

Viral image stirs up heated discussion as speculation about N. Korean leader’s death continues

  5264
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/28 12:09
Photo credited to JNN shows Kim lying in glass coffin. (Twitter photo)

Photo credited to JNN shows Kim lying in glass coffin. (Twitter photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An image showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lying motionless in a glass coffin has gone viral amidst ongoing rumors about the missing despot.

While speculations about the North Korean dictator have been conflicting, with Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai claiming Kim is in a vegetative state due to failed cardiac surgery and the South Korean government insisting he is still "alive and well," an online photo appeared to show a lifeless Kim.

The photo, in which Kim is covered with a red blanket with his head resting on a ceremonial pillow, was credited to Japanese news network JNN and has sparked a huge debate online. However, some netizens have pointed out that the alleged image appears to be a doctored photo from the funeral of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il in 2011, reported Liberty Times.

Despite both North and South Korea's efforts to downplay reports about Kim's death, the North Korean leader has not been seen since his last public appearance on April 11. Many experts have also warned that the U.S. and South Korea might be forced into military action in the case of Kim's passing.


Online photo shows Kim Jong Un lying in glass coffin. (Twitter photo)


Photo of Kim Jong-il lying at his funeral in 2011. (Twitter photo)
North Korea
Kim Jong Un
coffin
funeral
Kim Jong Il
South Korea
US

RELATED ARTICLES

At least 24 Taiwanese have died of coronavirus overseas
At least 24 Taiwanese have died of coronavirus overseas
2020/04/27 16:05
S. Korea says Kim Jong Un 'alive and well' amid widespread speculation
S. Korea says Kim Jong Un 'alive and well' amid widespread speculation
2020/04/27 15:01
US destroyer transits Taiwan Strait for 2nd time in month
US destroyer transits Taiwan Strait for 2nd time in month
2020/04/24 12:54
Kim Jong Un's sister might take power if he dies
Kim Jong Un's sister might take power if he dies
2020/04/23 13:03
US secretary of state accuses China for bullying Taiwan amid pandemic
US secretary of state accuses China for bullying Taiwan amid pandemic
2020/04/23 11:29