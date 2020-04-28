TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An image showing North Korean leader Kim Jong Un lying motionless in a glass coffin has gone viral amidst ongoing rumors about the missing despot.

While speculations about the North Korean dictator have been conflicting, with Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai claiming Kim is in a vegetative state due to failed cardiac surgery and the South Korean government insisting he is still "alive and well," an online photo appeared to show a lifeless Kim.

The photo, in which Kim is covered with a red blanket with his head resting on a ceremonial pillow, was credited to Japanese news network JNN and has sparked a huge debate online. However, some netizens have pointed out that the alleged image appears to be a doctored photo from the funeral of Kim's father, Kim Jong Il in 2011, reported Liberty Times.

Despite both North and South Korea's efforts to downplay reports about Kim's death, the North Korean leader has not been seen since his last public appearance on April 11. Many experts have also warned that the U.S. and South Korea might be forced into military action in the case of Kim's passing.



Online photo shows Kim Jong Un lying in glass coffin. (Twitter photo)



Photo of Kim Jong-il lying at his funeral in 2011. (Twitter photo)