TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's first transgender government official, Digital Minister Audrey Tang (唐鳳) got a fashionable makeover last Sunday (April 26).

Among her other contributions to the country's fight against the coronavirus pandemic, Tang launched an online map allowing people to check the mask inventory of each pharmacy remotely. In addition to winning people's hearts with her tech talents, the young politician is also known to personally interact with her fans on social media.

One of Tang's Twitter followers, fashion photographer Chiang Kaii (江凱維), tweeted on Sunday (Apr. 26) that he had expressed a wish to do a photoshoot with Tang nearly two months ago but that Tang had not responded to him in person, which surprised him. Chiang said in the tweet that Tong has done an excellent job helping Taiwan when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, thus he wanted to show her his gratitude.

將近兩個月前

在推上許願「有夠想拍唐鳳的」

沒想到竟然成真了



沒有任何媒體

沒有任何商業行為

純粹是想拍出不一樣的 @audreyt 唐鳳



真是有夠滿足的



大家請看https://t.co/NPJ4GhN3Lx — Kaii 大納德斯 (@ohohkaii) April 26, 2020

Chiang sharing Tang's chic photos (Twitter, @Kaii 大納德斯's post)

In the end, Tang agreed to the shoot as long as the photos are not used for commercial purposes and other people could use them freely if credit is given, reported CAN. The photographer said that he wanted to bring out a different side of Tang.

He stated that despite Tang's lack of related experience, the whole photoshoot was concluded in merely two hours. "Tang didn't need any guidance, and the whole process went on naturally," CNA cited him as saying. "I felt happy and satisfied."

The astonishing makeover was the product of Joyce Chang, and the wardrobe was handpicked from Taiwanese avant-garde streetwear brand Just In Xx (周裕穎) and renowned Japanese fashion brand Issey Miyake, according to the report. Tang's Just In Xx outfit was previously worn by Louis Vuitton model Macky Dabo in a New York fashion show and was inspired by the abstract paintings of Taiwanese master artist Tsong Pu (莊普), reported ET Fashion.

JIX founder and designer Justin Chou (周裕穎) told CNA that Tang infused the outfit with her own attitude and looked "confident and fearless."