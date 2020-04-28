Azabu Sabo (left) and Esprit will both pull out of Taiwan by June. (Azabu Sabo FB page photo) (Getty Image photo) Azabu Sabo (left) and Esprit will both pull out of Taiwan by June. (Azabu Sabo FB page photo) (Getty Image photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues to blight Taiwan's economy, two renowned international brands that began operations in the country in the mid-90s are set to pull out of the market.

Hong Kong-based retailer Esprit announced on Monday (April 27) that the group will "continue to streamline its business operations in order to minimize costs and expenses" to cope with the challenges posed by COVID-19. In addition to closing all its locations in China by May 31, the company has decided to shutter all 56 of its stores in the Asia Pacific region, including in Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore, Malaysia, and Taiwan, "as part of its restructuring initiatives."

The closures are expected to be completed by the end of this financial year, with the company will instead focusing on its core markets in Europe, which comprised 93.2 percent of its revenue in the nine-month period ending March 31, according to the statement. The brand has notified outlet management teams about the plan, saying the businesses will be closed by the end of June.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based Japanese restaurant Azabu Sabo, a popular destination for dates since opening in Taiwan in 2000, has announced it is closing its remaining two branches in the country, Taichung and Taipei, in May. The brand was the first restaurant chain in Taiwan to have items on the menu made with Matcha green tea, such as Matcha ice cream.