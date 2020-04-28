Four of six Cashbox Partyworld Taipei locations suspended after failing safety inspection. Four of six Cashbox Partyworld Taipei locations suspended after failing safety inspection. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a deadly fire broke out at a KTV parlor, claiming five lives, four of the popular chain's Taipei locations have been suspended after failing fire safety inspections on Monday (April 27).

At approximately 11 a.m. on Sunday (April 26), a fire raged through the 14-story building housing Cashbox Partyworld KTV on Linsen North Road in Zhongshan District. Five individuals perished in the deadly fire, while 54 others were injured.

As the authorities tried to determine the cause of the fire, they found that the sprinklers, smoking detectors, smoke exhaust system, and emergency broadcasting system on the upper floors of the building had all been switched off. As a result, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said the accident should be treated as a serious case of human negligence and that fire safety inspections would be carried out at all karaoke bars and other similar enclosed entertainment venues in the city.

According to CNA, four of the six Cashbox Partyworld locations in Taipei failed the inspection and were ordered to suspend operations immediately. The four branches were Ximen, Songjiang, Dunnan, and Nanjing East Road.

The city government said all suspended locations must make the necessary improvements before Thursday (April 30) and that those who fail to do so will be fined repeatedly until the problem has been resolved. The Taipei City Fire Department also emphasized that a higher standard of fire safety inspection will be conducted at all movie theaters and KTV bars in the future to ensure the tragedy is not repeated, reported New Talk.



Fire department posts non-compliance notice at Cashbox Partyworld branch. (CNA photo)