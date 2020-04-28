BC-US--Cocoa, US

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/04/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change
May 2330 Up 7
May 2339 2372 2339 2348 Up 7
Jul 2317 Up 6
Jul 2341 2354 2310 2330 Up 7
Sep 2330 2341 2297 2317 Up 6
Dec 2315 2322 2280 2300 Up 3
Mar 2296 2296 2260 2281 Up 3
May 2279 2279 2253 2274 Up 4
Jul 2274 2274 2250 2270 Up 4
Sep 2269 2269 2250 2265 Up 4
Dec 2265 2266 2252 2260 Up 4
Mar 2270 Up 4