BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2330
|Up
|7
|May
|2339
|2372
|2339
|2348
|Up
|7
|Jul
|2317
|Up
|6
|Jul
|2341
|2354
|2310
|2330
|Up
|7
|Sep
|2330
|2341
|2297
|2317
|Up
|6
|Dec
|2315
|2322
|2280
|2300
|Up
|3
|Mar
|2296
|2296
|2260
|2281
|Up
|3
|May
|2279
|2279
|2253
|2274
|Up
|4
|Jul
|2274
|2274
|2250
|2270
|Up
|4
|Sep
|2269
|2269
|2250
|2265
|Up
|4
|Dec
|2265
|2266
|2252
|2260
|Up
|4
|Mar
|2270
|Up
|4