New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|106.20
|Down
|.55
|May
|107.00
|107.00
|104.30
|104.60
|Down
|.60
|Jul
|107.30
|Down
|.55
|Jul
|107.35
|109.10
|105.90
|106.20
|Down
|.55
|Sep
|108.50
|109.95
|107.05
|107.30
|Down
|.55
|Dec
|110.30
|111.45
|108.85
|109.05
|Down
|.55
|Mar
|111.70
|112.65
|110.60
|110.80
|Down
|.45
|May
|112.55
|113.40
|111.55
|111.75
|Down
|.45
|Jul
|113.50
|114.30
|112.55
|112.80
|Down
|.40
|Sep
|114.65
|115.30
|113.60
|113.90
|Down
|.35
|Dec
|116.15
|116.85
|115.20
|115.50
|Down
|.35
|Mar
|116.90
|117.35
|116.80
|117.10
|Down
|.35
|May
|117.90
|118.25
|117.85
|118.10
|Down
|.35
|Jul
|118.80
|119.00
|118.80
|119.00
|Down
|.15
|Sep
|119.30
|119.55
|119.30
|119.55
|Down
|.10
|Dec
|119.80
|120.10
|119.80
|120.10
|Down
|.10
|Mar
|120.50
|Down
|.25