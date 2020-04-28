  1. Home
BC-US--Coffee, US

By  Associated Press
2020/04/28 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 106.20 Down .55
May 107.00 107.00 104.30 104.60 Down .60
Jul 107.30 Down .55
Jul 107.35 109.10 105.90 106.20 Down .55
Sep 108.50 109.95 107.05 107.30 Down .55
Dec 110.30 111.45 108.85 109.05 Down .55
Mar 111.70 112.65 110.60 110.80 Down .45
May 112.55 113.40 111.55 111.75 Down .45
Jul 113.50 114.30 112.55 112.80 Down .40
Sep 114.65 115.30 113.60 113.90 Down .35
Dec 116.15 116.85 115.20 115.50 Down .35
Mar 116.90 117.35 116.80 117.10 Down .35
May 117.90 118.25 117.85 118.10 Down .35
Jul 118.80 119.00 118.80 119.00 Down .15
Sep 119.30 119.55 119.30 119.55 Down .10
Dec 119.80 120.10 119.80 120.10 Down .10
Mar 120.50 Down .25