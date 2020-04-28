  1. Home
AP PHOTOS: A week of images from the coronavirus pandemic

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/28 00:34
A health worker wearing a protective suit is disinfected inside a portable tent outside the Gat Andres Bonifacio Memorial Medical Center during an enh...

The family of Larry Hammond wave as a line of cars with friends and family, who could not attend his funeral because of limits of gatherings of more t...

Haitians who were deported from the United States hide their faces as they arrive at a hotel where they will be quarantined as a measure against the s...

A Kashmiri Muslim man offers prayer on the banks of Dal Lake on the second day of Ramadan during lockdown to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus...

Siblings Maria Rosa, right, Javier and Carina, centre, attend the burial of their mother Amparo Rumeu at the Montjuic cemetery in Barcelona, Spain, Ap...

Children wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus watch soap bubbles fly at the Chogyesa temple in South Korea, April ...

People keep social distance amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, during "Black Flag" protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanya...

Members of the NYPD Honor Guard, wearing masks, prepare for the funeral of Traffic Section Commander Mohammed Chowdhury in New York, April 22, 2020. C...

Estefano Godo, 19, cuts the hair of Alexander Placencia, 29, at his house due to the coronavirus emergency, in the outskirts of Lima, Peru, April 22, ...

Ultra-Orthodox Jews keep social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses as synagogues are closed following the government's measures t...

A police helicopter flies over rioting inmates protesting from the roof of Villa Devoto prison in Buenos Aires, Argentina, April 24, 2020. Inmates com...

Nurses and doctors clear the area before defibrillating a patient with COVID-19 who went into cardiac arrest, Monday, April 20, 2020, at St. Joseph's ...

This combination of photos taken between April 19 and April 21, 2020, shows details of businesses closed during the coronavirus outbreak in Madrid, Sp...

A primary care physician walks to visit a patient during a rainfall in Barcelona, Spain, April 21, 2020, as the lockdown to combat the spread of coron...

Medical staff evacuate an elderly from a nursing home after multiple residents of the facility tested positive for the coronavirus in Buenos Aires, Ar...

Rodrigo Bessa, left, attends the burial of his mother Edenir Rezende Bessa, who is suspected to have died of COVID-19, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Wedn...

A man wearing a protective face mask looks at a fight organized by Nicaraguan two-time world box champion Rosendo "Búfalo" Álvarez in Managua, Nicarag...

Michael Tokar observes from his car as his father, David Tokar, is buried at Mount Richmond Cemetery in the Staten Island borough of New York, April 8...

The family of Bara Tambedou exercises at home after breaking the fast on the first day of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, in Dakar, Senegal, April 2...

When a COVID-19 patient went into cardiac arrest, doctors and nurses at a New York-area hospital took their hands off him just before hitting the man with an electric shock to restart his heart.

In an Associated Press photograph of the life-saving moment, the medical team stands with arms outstretched above the helpless figure on a gurney, whose own arms seem suspended in midair. He was successfully revived.

In other images from the coronavirus pandemic, the faithful sought to carry on with religious traditions. A Muslim man offered prayers on a lake shore on the second day of Ramadan in Indian-controlled Kashmir. Kashmiri shrines that would usually be packed during the holy month of Ramadan were deserted after authorities closed them to prevent the spread of the disease.

In Israel, ultra-Orthodox Jews observed social distancing during a morning prayer next to their houses. Synagogues were closed to fight the disease.

Mourning rituals went on in new ways. When relatives and friends could not attend Larry Hammond's funeral because of limits on gatherings of more than 10 people, Hammond's family waved as a line of cars passed their New Orleans home.

Virus fears stirred inmates to riot in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where a police helicopter flew over a group of prisoners protesting from a prison rooftop that authorities were not doing enough to curb the virus behind bars.

But others seemed to ignore the dangers. With nearly all the world’s sports shut down by the pandemic, a full card of matches took place before a live audience in Managua, Nicaragua. The event was organized by former world boxing champion Rosendo “Búfalo” Álvarez, who, like the Central American nation’s government, waved aside the threat of COVID-19.