Business and economic events scheduled for Tuesday.

All times are Eastern.

WASHINGTON — Standard & Poor’s releases S&P/Case-Shiller index of home prices for February, 9 a.m.

WASHINGTON — The Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for April, 10 a.m.

WASHINGTON — Federal Reserve policymakers begin a two-day meeting to set interest rates.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Merck & Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open

Pfizer Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

United Parcel Service Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Starbucks Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.