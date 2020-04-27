  1. Home
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rattles E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.3 temblor shook eastern Taiwan's Taitung County

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/27 20:08
(CWB photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocked eastern Taiwan at 7:16 p.m. this evening (Apr. 27), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 46.3 kiiometers north-northwest of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 5 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Kaohsiung City, and a 2 in Hualien and Chiayi counties. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Pingtung County, Yunlin County, and Chiayi City.

No injuries resulting from the quake have been reported at the time of publication.
CWB
Taitung County

