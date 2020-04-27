TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Thailand may extend a ban on all commercial flights into Thailand to mid-May to stem the spread of COVID-19, despite signs the pandemic is slowing down in the country, CNA reported on Monday (April 27).

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has twice extended the inbound travel ban since it was initiated on April 4, according to the report. The extended ban is set to expire at the end of April.

CNA quoted the Bangkok Post as saying CAAT Director General Chula Sukmanop was thinking of extending the ban to May 15. Data shows the COVID-19 infection rate has slowed in Thailand, with less than 20 confirmed cases reported in the country daily from April 21-26, except April 25.

However, Sukmanop added that since there were still numerous confirmed cases in neighboring countries, Thailand could not afford to be complacent about the situation.

Even with the ban, more than 1,000 Thai nationals are expected to return to Thailand this week. This includes more than 600 from India, over 200 from Australia, and above 100 from New Zealand. Other countries include Spain, Japan and the Netherlands, per CNA.

All arriving Thai nationals will be tested for COVID-19 and isolated for 14 days. According to the Thai authorities, more than 9,000 Thais have registered with Thai embassies around the world to return to Thailand after April 30, according to the report.

As of Sunday (April 26), Thailand had 2,922 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 51 have died, 2,594 have recovered and were released from hospital, while 277 are receiving treatment, CNA reported.