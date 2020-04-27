TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan Contemporary Culture Lab (C-Lab) launched free workshops on home-made infrared thermometers and ultraviolet light boxes in April to help the public get through the coronavirus pandemic.

COVID-19 has caused a shortage of daily necessities and epidemic prevention materials. Therefore, C-Lab held two events on two weekends: a workshop on DIY infrared thermometers on Apr. 12 and one on UV light boxes on Sunday (Apr. 26).

There was great interest in both topics, and spots ran out quickly after the events were announced, the organization said.



Prototype for infrared thermometer (C-Lab photo)

A platform for developing art and technology worldwide through mixed media, C-Lab stated that the workshops were run by professionals from various disciplines such as the biomedical sciences, architecture, and engineering, who taught members of the public how to make the tools on their own to help protect them amid the pandemic, said C-Lab.

In addition, C-Lab published the teaching videos online along with the code for the infrared thermometer. For more information, please visit the website or Facebook page.



Home-made infrared thermometer. (Youtube video)