TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A cheap drug originally designed to relieve heartburn, but is also well known in Asian-American communities as an "antidote" for the "Asian flush," is currently being studied in the U.S. as a treatment for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

CNN on Monday (April 27) cited President of Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research at Northwell Health, Dr. Kevin Tracey, as saying that preliminary results of a clinical trial to use famotidine to treat coronavirus patients in New York City could be available in a few weeks. Tracy said that 187 patients have signed on to the trial so far and the institute hopes to enroll 1,174.

Unlike the normal dosage which comes in the form of a pill, the patients are being given the drug in large doses intravenously, approximately nine times the prescribed amount for heartburn. The institute decided to begin trials after an infectious disease specialist at Massachusetts General Hospital, Dr. Michael Callahan, had discovered significant results with coronavirus patients in China.

Initially, he and his Chinese colleagues were mystified to find that poor patients who had been taking medication for chronic heartburn were faring much better than their wealthy counterparts who has the same underlying stomach ailment were taking a more expensive drug.They then realized that the poor patients were taking fomatidine, the active ingredient in Pepcid (among other brand names), while the richer patients were taking the more costly omeprazole (Prilosec).

Those who had fomatadine in their system were found to be dying at a rate of 14 percent, while wealthier patients who had been taking omeprazole were perishing at a significantly higher rate of 27 percent, reported Science Magazine. After returning to the U.S., Callahan worked with scientists at Alchem Laboratories in Florida on running models to test if fomatidnine can act as a protease inhibitor, preventing the virus from replicating, much like HIV drugs.

After running simulations on 2,600 different compounds, the scientists were encouraged to find that fomatidine was one of three drugs that appeared to have the ability to bind with a viral enzyme known as the papainlike protease. Northwell used its own funds to begin the trial after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in early April.

Early anecdotal evidence has provided promising results, with one 44-year-old woman experiencing a dramatic improvement with her fever breaking and oxygen saturation returning to normal overnight after the first megadose of the drug the previous day. Five of her co-workers also saw major improvements after taking the over-the-counter version of the medicine.

Tracy told CNN that the results of the study had been kept quiet until this week to ensure that there is not a run on the drug as occurred with hydroxychloroquine, leaving heartburn patients without an affordable equivalent.

The enzyme aldehyde dehydrogenase (ALDH2) plays a crucial role in the metabolism of alcohol. However, people who easily become flushed, even after only one drink, may have the genetic mutation of this enzyme responsible for what is often referred to as the "Asian Alcohol Facial Flushing Syndrome," or "Asian flush" response.

Asian Americans have found that taking fomatidine, which is class of drugs knows as histamine-2 blockers, a half before drinking alcohol can alleviate some the flushing response and other symptoms of the enzymopathy. It is believed to work by blocking the body's histamine response to the toxic acetaldehyde building up in the body.

Although fomatidine produces tangible results for many sufferers of the Asian flush, experts advise carriers of this gene to abstain from drinking entirely because the histamines and acetaldehyde still present in the body that can cause pancreatic and esophageal cancers. Taiwan has dubious distinction of having highest percentage of people suffering from the affliction in the world.