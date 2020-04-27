TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan continues its successful coronavirus prevention measures, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (April 27) announced the launch of a new program that would enable Taiwanese to donate their masks to countries in need.

During the daily update on Taiwan's coronavirus cases, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said there were no new patients in the country and that there had not been a single case of local transmission for 15 straight days. Chen said the mask production in Taiwan was now stable and able to meet the public's demand, leading to the government's decision to allow personal mask donations abroad.

As part of the new "Taiwan can help, Health for all" (護臺灣，助世界) program, Chen explained that Taiwanese would be able to donate their own share of surgical masks to other countries through the National Health Insurance Express mobile app. He said the program would start immediately and donors could choose to reveal their names or donate anonymously, reported ETtoday.

The health minister stressed that it was possible to have a mask surplus if they were used wisely. He added that the country's mask donation has helped enrich its relationship with many countries and that Taiwanese could now contribute to global humanitarian aid.

Chen also expressed gratitude to the Netherlands for gifting 3,999 tulips and packages of stroopwafels to medical workers in Taiwan. He said the presents would be distributed to 29 frontline hospitals and medical institutions that have helped stem the spread of the deadly virus, reported New Talk.



Taiwanese can donate their masks via National Health Insurance Express mobile app. (CNA photo)



CECC introduces "Taiwan can help, Health for all" program. (CECC photo)