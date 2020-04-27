"Little Days on the Beach" being performed on Yilan's Waiao Beach. (Facebook, Posuo photo) "Little Days on the Beach" being performed on Yilan's Waiao Beach. (Facebook, Posuo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese dance group Posuo (婆娑舞集) performed on Waiao Beach in Yilan County Sunday (April 26) and is slated to take the show to their hometown, Hualien, in early May.

Despite the cloudy Yilan weather, 300 people gathered on the beach on Sunday to see Posuo dancing beautifully to a cello, with the endless ocean in the background, CNA reported.

Hualien County Cultural Affairs Bureau director Chiang Yue-chen (江躍辰) said that Posuo's director, Chen Shu-chung (陳淑卿), has promoted modern dance for a very long time. Keeping their distance from one another because of the coronavirus pandemic, the dance troupe helped their audience enjoy the beauty of nature and emphasized the important place that art occupies in our minds, said Chiang.

Posuo is taking its latest show, titled "Little Days on the Beach" (小日子在海邊), to cities around the island with the belief that "People can dance anywhere, and everyone can be a dancer", said CNA. The next and final stop of the tour will be Hualien's Qixingtan Beach on Friday and Saturday (May 2 and 3).