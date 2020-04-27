TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) on Monday (April 27) accused the central government of sending out crowd warnings that were completely off the mark, saying, “[I] don’t know why the tourism bureau is always picking on Tainan City,” CNA reported.

Huang said that the Ministry of Transportation and Communications’ (MOTC) Freeway 1968 (高速公路1968) app warned of crowded conditions at 178 attractions across Taiwan on Sunday, of which 27 are located in Tainan.

Earlier this month, Huang was not impressed by the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) issuance of a national warning on April 4 during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday alerting citizens about the crowded conditions at 11 attractions across Taiwan and the potential health hazards of visiting these sites during the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Four of Tainan’s attractions were included in the warning.

On average, visitors to these locations during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday numbered about 2,000 and 3,000 every day, which did not surpass the maximum limit of crowds, the mayor said, adding that it seemed like the sites were randomly selected.

On Monday the mayor fired back at the crowd warning function of the Tourism Bureau’s app, saying that Sunday’s data was unacceptable.

He went on to say that 27 of the more than 170 attractions labeled as crowded by the bureau's app on Sunday were located in Tainan, making the city the “number one” place to avoid once again, the report said. He added that it was unbearable to see the city stigmatized in this way.

The mayor pointed out that he specifically assigned the city’s tourism bureau and police department to those attractions on Sunday to do some on-site investigation, only to find a handful of tourists at some of the allegedly crowded places from morning to night, according to the report. He also mentioned that it was impossible for the crowd at the Shanhua night market to be larger than that at Ningxia night market in Taipei and wondered why it was included in the warning list.

Only a few locations in Taipei, which has a population of 2.7 million, were included in Sunday’s warning list, while in Tainan, which has 1.89 million people, 27 were included, the mayor was cited by CNA as saying. Vendors at Tainan attractions have experienced a tremendous slowdown in business and the fact that these places are being stigmatized as virus hot spots is totally unacceptable, the mayor added.

In response, the Taiwan Tourism Bureau said that it reported only nine locations in Tainan for crowded conditions while the rest of the hot spots in the city were provided by the CECC and the Freeway Bureau, according to CNA.