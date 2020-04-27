TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Guardian has joined a host of media outlets in commending Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her handling of the coronavirus outbreak.

In an article titled “Are female leaders more successful at managing the coronavirus crisis?” the newspaper lauded Tsai for responding quickly by setting up the epidemic command center in early January. The authors noted that Taiwanese authorities had implemented more than 100 measures to curb the Wuhan virus, including embarking on a mass disinfection of public areas, the report said.

According to the article, Taiwan has managed to avoid a full lockdown and has donated millions of surgical masks to countries around the world, including the hardest-hit areas of Europe and the U.S. It also lauded the “warm and authoritative style” that has earned Tsai plaudits from across the political spectrum.

The Guardian said that while many male leaders have also done a stellar job, “few female leaders have done badly.” Other applaudable examples include New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel, Finland’s prime minister Sanna Marin, and Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen.

Taiwan’s efforts to curb the novel coronavirus have drawn praise internationally. Earlier this month, CNN listed Taiwan as one of the four role models during the pandemic, Time Magazine featured Tsai in a special issue that provides insight into the perspectives of 50 TIME 100 honorees, and Forbes Magazine hailed Tsai as one of seven female leaders who have delivered outstanding results in combating the disease.