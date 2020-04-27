TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After confirming 931 new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday (April 26), Singapore has officially exceeded Japan in becoming the third most-infected country in Asia.

According to media reports, most of the new cases were linked to infection clusters inside dormitories that housed male foreign workers from other Asian countries. Data from the Singaporean Ministry of Health indicated that so far, more than 11,400 workers staying in the rooms have tested positive for the infectious virus, raising questions of hygiene and their living conditions.

The reports said that living conditions in most of these dormitories were subpar, with 20-30 people crammed into one room. In a statement issued by the Singaporean Government, 886 of the 931 new cases were confirmed to have come from the cramped dormitories while only 15 were Singaporean citizens or permanent residents, reported Now News.

Despite early success in containing the spread of the coronavirus, Singapore has experienced a major setback caused mostly by patients who are migrant workers resulting in increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases. As of Monday (April 27) afternoon, the Southeast Asian nation has recorded a total of 13,624 cases, the third-highest number in Asia, trailing behind China's 84,339 and India's 27,890.