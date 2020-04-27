  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

At least 24 Taiwanese have died of coronavirus overseas

Taiwanese expats in US and Brazil face most severe virus threat

  426
By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/27 16:05
OCAC Minister Wu Hsin-hsing. (OCAC photo)

OCAC Minister Wu Hsin-hsing. (OCAC photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At least 24 Taiwanese have died abroad from the coronavirus (COVID-19), Taiwanese authorities confirmed on Monday (April 27).

The deceased were among the 85 Taiwanese living overseas known to be infected, stated Wu Hsin-hsing (吳新興), minister of the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC) at a legislative session on Monday. Of the 24, 13 were based in Brazil, nine in the U.S., and one each in Indonesia and Japan.

According to Wu, most of the confirmed overseas Taiwanese cases were detected in Brazil and the U.S., with a few also found in Europe and Asia. The data was collected by 36 OCAC offices around the world, said Wu, who observed that the figure should be close to the actual number.

It is estimated that the number of Taiwanese residing overseas has surpassed 1.98 million. The country's overseas offices would continue offering assistance to those in need, said Wu, adding that the OCAC had recently sent 1,350 face masks to Taiwanese expatriates in Brazil.

The coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected nearly three million around the world and killed more than 200,000 as of Monday. The U.S. has been hit the hardest by the virus since large-scale community transmission was discovered in mid-March, while Brazil has both the most confirmed cases and highest death toll in Latin America.
coroanvirus
COVID-19
Wu Hsin-hsing
Overseas Community Affairs Council
overseas Taiwanese
Brazil
US

RELATED ARTICLES

Tour scenic attractions in Dongshi, Taiwan
Tour scenic attractions in Dongshi, Taiwan
2020/04/26 18:01
Charter flight set to evacuate Taiwanese in India
Charter flight set to evacuate Taiwanese in India
2020/04/26 16:57
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday
2020/04/26 14:53
Steve Bannon suggests Chinese scientist holds coronavirus secrets
Steve Bannon suggests Chinese scientist holds coronavirus secrets
2020/04/26 12:00
No such thing as super foods to treat Wuhan coronavirus
No such thing as super foods to treat Wuhan coronavirus
2020/04/26 11:00