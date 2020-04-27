Volunteers arrange food to distribute to the needy for breaking their fast on the second day of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sunday, April 26, 202... Volunteers arrange food to distribute to the needy for breaking their fast on the second day of Ramadan, in Islamabad, Pakistan. Sunday, April 26, 2020. Millions have started the Muslim fasting month Ramadan, the holiest month on the Islamic calendar, under the coronavirus lockdown or strict social restrictions. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

A man sits with his dog on a bench as they watch the Mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 26, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the sprea... A man sits with his dog on a bench as they watch the Mediterranean sea in Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, April 26, 2020 as the lockdown to combat the spread of coronavirus continues. From Sunday, children under 14 years old will be allowed to take walks with a parent for up to one hour and within one kilometer from home, ending six weeks of compete seclusion. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

A congregant wears a face mask before mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena in Helena, Mont., Sunday, April 26, 2020. Church services resumed in Montana... A congregant wears a face mask before mass at the Cathedral of St. Helena in Helena, Mont., Sunday, April 26, 2020. Church services resumed in Montana as the state began to ease restrictions meant to stop the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matt Volz)

Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square, due to anti-coronavirus lockdown measures, a... Pope Francis delivers his blessing from the window of his studio overlooking an empty St. Peter's Square, due to anti-coronavirus lockdown measures, at the Vatican, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A child wearing a face mask rides her scooter inside an empty water fountain at Los Proceres boulevard in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 26, 2020. ... A child wearing a face mask rides her scooter inside an empty water fountain at Los Proceres boulevard in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Venezuela’s government allowed for children to go outside and play for eight hours, after it had imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

People sit on the beach Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches, rivers and trail... People sit on the beach Sunday, April 26, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. A lingering heat wave lured people to California beaches, rivers and trails again Sunday, prompting warnings from officials that defiance of stay-at-home orders could reverse progress and bring the coronavirus surging back. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

A child flies a kite at Plaza Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Venezuela’s government allowed for children to go outside and ... A child flies a kite at Plaza Venezuela in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, April 26, 2020. Venezuela’s government allowed for children to go outside and play for eight hours, after it had imposed quarantine to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)

A woman wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus carries a box as she walks at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, Sun... A woman wearing a protective face mask to help curb the spread of the new coronavirus carries a box as she walks at the Phoenix Center in Beijing, Sunday, April 26, 2020. China on Sunday confirmed more cases of the coronavirus and no new deaths for the 11th day in a row. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Lighted rooms at the Millennium Hilton hotel show in the shape of a smiley face to send messages of hope to the people amid the coronavirus outbreak i... Lighted rooms at the Millennium Hilton hotel show in the shape of a smiley face to send messages of hope to the people amid the coronavirus outbreak in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

A woman exercises in Hagley Park as fog envelopes Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) A woman exercises in Hagley Park as fog envelopes Christchurch, New Zealand, Thursday, April 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face mask during a rush hour in Tokyo Monday, April 27, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe... A station passageway is crowded with commuters wearing face mask during a rush hour in Tokyo Monday, April 27, 2020. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expanded a state of emergency to all of Japan from just Tokyo and other urban areas as the virus continues to spread. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 2... Crew on the the Ruby Princess wave with a cartoon sized hand and head as the ship departs from Port Kembla in Wollongong, Australia, Thursday, April 23, 2020. The ocean liner became notorious as Australia's largest single source of coronavirus infections and is the center of a criminal investigation over the sickness' spread set off a month after it was ordered by police to leave. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

The Latest on the coronavirus pandemic. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

— More than 1 million Australians download coronavirus tracing app.

— Japan adds 14 more countries to entry ban list.

CANBERRA, Australia — Australian officials are pleased that more than 1 million people have downloaded an app designed to accelerate contact tracing for coronavirus despite some privacy concerns.

Within 12 hours of the Australian-developed COVIDsafe app becoming available late Sunday, 1.13 million of Australia’s 26 million population had downloaded it onto their smart phones.

Chief Health Officer Damian Murphy said Monday he was “really excited” by the app’s early popularity.

Government officials intend to rush legislation through Parliament to outlaw use of collected data for purposes other than tracing people who might have COVID-19. Officials have also promised to release the app’s source code within two weeks so that independent analysts can better understand how to works and its privacy implications.

The government says at least 40% of the Australian population needs to take up the technology based on Singapore’s TraceTogether app for it to be effective.

If users of COVIDsafe are diagnosed with the virus, they can upload the app’s encrypted data logs which identify other users who have been in close proximity for 15 minutes or more in the previous three week.

The government hopes the app will enable Australia to safely reopen the economy by enabling health officials to quickly identify and contain new outbreaks. Australia will resume non-urgent surgeries this week for the first time since March 27 as confidence grows that hospitals won’t be overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

Australia has recorded 6,720 cases of the virus, 83 patients have died and 27 remained critically ill in hospitals on ventilators on Monday.

TOKYO — Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday that his country is adding 14 more countries, including Russia, Peru and Saudi Arabia, to the entry ban list as the country steps up border control as the coronavirus infections continued to spread in the country.

Japan has already banned entry from more than 70 other countries, banning foreigners with records of visiting those countries in the past two weeks, while invalidating visas for the rest of the world. The additional step on the 14 countries will take effect Wednesday, Abe said.

The entry ban and the visa restrictions, initially set to end on April 30, are extended until the end of May.

Japan is now under a month-long state of emergency through May 6, for now. Officials and experts are now gauging its effect and whether to extend the measure.

Japan has 13,385 confirmed cases, as well as 712 others from a cruise ship quarantined near Tokyo earlier this year, with 364 deaths, according to the health ministry.

