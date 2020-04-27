TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amidst mounting speculations about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health, a South Korean government official insisted on Sunday (April 26) that the missing despot was "alive and well."

Following Japanese magazine Shukan Gendai's Friday (April 24) report that the North Korean dictator had been left in a vegetative state due to a failed cardiac surgery, Moon Chung-in, South Korea's special advisor on national security, refuted such claims. He told reporters that Kim has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13 and that "no suspicious movements have been detected so far."

The South Korean official's account of Kim's whereabouts also matched a report published by the analysis website 38 North on Saturday (April 25), which included satellite images that showed a train likely belonging to Kim parked at his resort compound in Wonsan. Unnamed South Korean officials familiar with the situation also reaffirmed to Reuters that there was no evidence suggesting Kim was terminally ill.

Despite South Korea's efforts to downplay global speculations, former Chinese Foreign Minister Li Zhaoxing's (李肇星) niece, Qin Feng (秦楓), on Friday took to Weibo and posted emojis of two lit candles, a symbol of a funeral burial in Chinese culture. Although the post was deleted a few hours later, Qin stressed that she only spoke the truth and that confirmation about Kim's death would come out sooner or later, reported Liberty Times.



According to New Talk, April 11 was Kim's last confirmed public appearance. Questions about Kim's health were raised after the 36-year-old dictator consecutively missed the April 15 commemoration of his grandfather Kim Il Sung's 108th birthday and the April 25 "Army Day" celebrations.