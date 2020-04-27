TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - The Netherlands Trade and Investment Office (NTIO) sent out 3,999 tulips and stroopwafels to medical workers in Taiwan on Monday (April 27) to express gratitude for their contributions amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) threats.

“Taiwan has donated face masks to the frontline medical workers in the Netherlands at times of emergency. We are very grateful,” said Dutch Representative to Taiwan Guy Wittich at a Taipei ceremony on Monday, which also marked the national day of the Netherlands, “King’s Day.” Wearing a mask that matched the color of a tulip, the Dutch envoy handed a bouquet of flowers to Tom Chou (周台竹), a spokesperson for the Taipei City Government, during the event.

Wittich also thanked the Taipei City Government for its efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus, thus ensuring the health and safety of the city. The tulips and stroopwafels were delivered from the Netherlands by air, according to the NTIO.

The presents, adorned with cards and ribbons of the tricolor Dutch flag, will be sent to the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), Taoyuan International Airport, and dozens of hospitals in Taiwan designated for treating patients in critical condition, said the NTIO.

“We thanked [medical workers] for their determined contribution, generous sharing, and vigilant gatekeeping that created another Taiwan miracle and deepened the friendship between the Netherlands and Taiwan,” added the NTIO.