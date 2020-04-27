Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) ordered the suspension of a KTV parlor and instructed utmost efforts to treat the injured after inspecting the scene of a deadly fire Sunday.

There is no need to jump to any conclusions about how the fire started, but it is important to suspend the Cashbox KTV Linsen outlet's operations in an eight-floor building, in order to preserve the evidence, said Ko, who also visited those injured who were taken to the nearby MacKay Memorial Hospital.

According to the Taipei City Fire Department's initial investigation, the fire, which has caused five deaths, started on the fifth floor of the building.

As of press time, 50 people were in several hospitals being treated, two of whom were in critical condition.