TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Taitung on Monday (April 27) became the first county in the country to have zero persons undergoing isolation or quarantine.

One of the more isolated counties in Taiwan, Taitung is one of the few to have reported zero cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began. However, due to the wave of Taiwanese workers and students returning from countries hard-hit by the virus over the past couple months, the county at one point saw a peak of 11 persons undergoing home isolation, over 100 enduring home quarantine, and hundreds more implementing self-health monitoring, reported UDN.

Fortunately, the last Taitung resident completed their home isolation at midnight on Monday morning, reported UDN. Because the person showed no symptoms and the test results were found to be negative for the disease, the person was officially released from isolation on Monday.

Taitung now has the distinction of being the first country in Taiwan to report zero cases and zero persons undergoing isolation or quarantine. Taiwan overall has seen no new local cases for two weeks, but has seen over 30 imported cases during that period, primarily from the "Goodwill Fleet."