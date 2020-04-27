TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hong Kong police on Sunday (April 26) dispersed more than 300 pro-democracy activists who had gathered at a shopping mall in the first group protest the special administrative region has seen since officials imposed a four-person limit on public gatherings, officially citing the pandemic.

The anti-government demonstration took place Sunday evening inside the Cityplaza mall in the Taikoo Shing residential area, with the protesters chanting protest slogans such as "Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times!" and "Five demands, not one less." One participant told reporters they were only "singing," and another emphasized that the protest was very peaceful.

The protest is the first large gathering since the arrest of about a dozen prominent Hong Kong democracy activists on April 18, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) and veteran politician Martin Lee (李柱銘). In addition to their usual demands, the protesters called for the release of the detainees, who were believed to have helped organize the anti-extradition bill protests last year.

However, mall management and some local business owners urged the group to postpone its demonstration, fearing the resumption of last year's violent clashes between protesters and the police. Ten minutes after the singing started, the Hong Kong police arrived to disperse the crowd, warning them not to violate the regulation by congregating in large groups, the reports said.

In a statement, the Hong Kong police said that all gatherings of four or more people are prohibited until May 7 and that individuals should always maintain a social distance of 1.5 meters even in smaller groups. In response, the protesters argued that the government is taking advantage of the pandemic to silence their voices.



Hundreds of protesters take part in protest April 26. (Facebook photo)