TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Michael R. Auslin, a scholar at Stanford University's Hoover Institution, has written an article entitled “The Coronacrisis Will Simply Exacerbate The Geo-Strategic Competition Between Beijing And Washington,” in which he said the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) improper handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), concealment of virus data, and attempts to accuse the U.S. of creating the global pandemic would lead to the rest of the world dissociating from China.

In the article, which was published in Stanford's online journal “Strategika” on Thursday (April 23), Auslin said that the coronavirus crisis would rewrite the geopolitics of the world. "One of the countries that may benefit the most from the new environment is Taiwan", he stated.

Auslin suggested that the U.S. should promote Taiwan’s participation in the World Health Organization (WHO) and other international organizations as well as expand diplomatic and grassroots ties with the island nation. He said that the Trump administration has done more than its predecessor to strengthen relations with Taiwan, including selling advanced weapons and enhancing bilateral relations.

Taiwan's actions have been commendable during the pandemic, Auslin pointed out, observing that the country has donated millions of face masks and attempted to warn the WHO about possible human-to-human transmission.

It was difficult to see how the U.S. and other countries could resume normal relations with Beijing after the pandemic, Auslin stated. He believes that there are more and more voices suggesting a fundamental review of relations with China.

As more evidence surfaces that Beijing covered up the severity of the initial epidemic, suppressed whistleblowers, and destroyed virus samples, Auslin noted that many countries feel betrayed by China, which he said will lead to a world less reliant on the superpower economically and politically.