TAIPEI (Taiwan News) —Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) on Sunday (April 26) took to Facebook to urge the public to download an app, Freeway 1968 (高速公路1968), indicating real-time highway conditions and crowd warnings, CNA reported.

As the May 1 holiday weekend approaches, Central Epidemic Command Center chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the holiday will be comparatively safe in terms of public health, as Taiwan reported no confirmed domestic COVID-19 cases for the 14th consecutive time on Sunday.

Lin said that his ministry and the CECC have worked together to add a new infection prevention information item (防疫資訊) to the original traffic app in order to provide the public with data on crowd levels at 234 tourists attractions across Taiwan.

Lin added that the information on crowd conditions has been made possible via the bulk data of Chungwha Telecom, which will be updating the app every ten minutes.

The green light indicates a normal crowd size, the yellow light means a considerable crowd, and the red light is an indication of overcrowding. The new crowd function of the app has already been made available on iOS; the function will be ready for Android by April 29.