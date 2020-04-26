  1. Home
No new COVID-19 cases reported in Taiwan on Sunday

Sunday marked 14th time zero new infections reported domestically

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/26 14:53
(Taiwan CDC YouTube channle photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Taiwan on Sunday (April 26), and the number of total confirmed cases is still 429, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the number of navy sailors diagnosed with COVID-19 lingers at 31. Sunday’s case report marked the 14th time no new domestic COVID-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, six deaths in Taiwan have been attributed to the disease. A total of 60,459 tests have been carried out, of which 58,531 have come back negative, according to the CECC.
CECC
COVID-19
Chen Shih-chung

