TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — No new confirmed COVID-19 cases were reported in Taiwan on Sunday (April 26), and the number of total confirmed cases is still 429, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced.

CECC chief Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that the number of navy sailors diagnosed with COVID-19 lingers at 31. Sunday’s case report marked the 14th time no new domestic COVID-19 cases have been reported since the outbreak of the pandemic.

So far, six deaths in Taiwan have been attributed to the disease. A total of 60,459 tests have been carried out, of which 58,531 have come back negative, according to the CECC.