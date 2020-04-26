  1. Home
22 injured, 3 left unconscious from fire in Taipei KTV

Fire erupts at Cashbox Partyworld near Taipei’s Zhongshan district 11 am Sunday

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/26 12:55
Several individuals injured from Taipei KTV fire Sunday morning. 

Several individuals injured from Taipei KTV fire Sunday morning.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man and two women are currently under operation in the emergency rooms of Taipei hospitals after being found OHCA from a fire that broke out Sunday morning (April 26) at the Cashbox Partyworld KTV bar on Linsen North Road of Zhongshan District.

At 10:59 a.m. Sunday, a fire erupted from a 14-story building in which the karaoke bar is located. Several customers at the KTV were waving at firefighters from the windows before being rescued from the fire.

The fire was put out at around 11:30 a.m., according to CNA. 22 individuals, including three who had showed no signs of breathing, were injured and have been transported to National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), MacKay Memorial Hospital, and Shin Kong Hospital.
