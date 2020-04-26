TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A man and two women are currently under operation in the emergency rooms of Taipei hospitals after being found OHCA from a fire that broke out Sunday morning (April 26) at the Cashbox Partyworld KTV bar on Linsen North Road of Zhongshan District.

At 10:59 a.m. Sunday, a fire erupted from a 14-story building in which the karaoke bar is located. Several customers at the KTV were waving at firefighters from the windows before being rescued from the fire.

The fire was put out at around 11:30 a.m., according to CNA. 22 individuals, including three who had showed no signs of breathing, were injured and have been transported to National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH), MacKay Memorial Hospital, and Shin Kong Hospital.