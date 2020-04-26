  1. Home
  2. World

Taiwan CECC reminds public of social distancing during Labor Day weekend

No plan to cancel Labor Day weekend, but crowd control necessary: Taiwan health minister

  363
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/26 12:14
Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung. 

Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese Health Minister and Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said Saturday (April 25) that Labor Day weekend will proceed as scheduled; however, the public must continue following social distancing guidelines to ensure their own safety.

During the daily CECC press conference Saturday, Chen pointed out that currently the government has no plan to cancel or postpone the three-day weekend at the beginning of May. He emphasized that crowd and traffic controls, especially at popular tourist spots, will be essential to minimizing the risks of transmission clusters.

Chen said that people should still wear masks in public areas and avoid visiting crowded locations. He added that both the Ministry of Transportation and Communications (MOTC) and the National Police Agency of the Ministry of Interior (MOI) will implement necessary measures and may shut down places swarmed with visitors, reported Liberty Times.

CECC Deputy Commander Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) stressed that the social distancing policy has been strictly imposed across Taiwan since the Qingming holiday, during which large crowds were spotted at many tourist locations, including the Kenting Beach in Pingtung. He urged the Taiwanese to pay attention to their personal hygiene and said warning messages will be sent out if a place becomes overly crowded, reported CNA.
CECC
Labor Day
Chen Shih-chung
social distancing
coronavirus
pandemic

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's NCKU holds online summit for world education and medical advancement
Taiwan's NCKU holds online summit for world education and medical advancement
2020/04/25 18:48
US diplomat praises Taiwan's coronavirus prevention measures
US diplomat praises Taiwan's coronavirus prevention measures
2020/04/25 17:19
Taiwan adds 1 coronavirus case from 'Goodwill Fleet' for 4th day in a row
Taiwan adds 1 coronavirus case from 'Goodwill Fleet' for 4th day in a row
2020/04/25 14:37
Muslims begin marking a subdued Ramadan under virus closures
Muslims begin marking a subdued Ramadan under virus closures
2020/04/25 11:17
Petition calling for resignation of WHO chief reaches 1 million signatures
Petition calling for resignation of WHO chief reaches 1 million signatures
2020/04/24 20:39