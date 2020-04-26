Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley has launched an online petition urging the U.S. Congress to probe whether China covered up the coronavirus outbreak and support Taiwan joining the World Health Organization (WHO).



More than 77,000 people have signed the "Stop Communist China" petition by Saturday night, two days after it was launched by Haley, who has set a goal of getting 100,000 signatures.



As COVID-19 continues to devastate the U.S., more and more people in the country have been calling for China to be held accountable for the spread of the virus.



Among those are 48-year-old Haley, who served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from 2017-2018. On Thursday (April 23), she launched the online petition.



"China's Communist government needs to be held accountable for their role in lying about the Coronavirus pandemic, and the U.S. Congress needs to respond now," the former governor of South Carolina said.



"Join us in our fight to stop China from gaining influence in America and around the world. Sign this petition and please share with your friends," she added.



Haley's petition calls on Congress to investigate the Chinese government's role in covering up the initial COVID-19 outbreak, and calls for the manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceutical drugs to be brought back to the U.S. to end China's stranglehold on critically-important supplies.



The petition also urges Congress to back Taiwan against China's bullying and allow it to join the WHO.



It also presses Congress to make China pay the U.N. and other international organizations'like the second largest economy in the world should -- no more being treated like a poor "developing country."



The petition also urges Congress to require U.S. colleges and universities to disclose all Chinese Communist government funding of professors and researchers.



"We have long warned about the threats China's Communist govt poses. Now we are seeing just how dangerous China is," Haley said Thursday via her Twitter account.



"The time for warnings is over. We must act and protect American security, health, and prosperity. Retweet and let's send Congress a message," she said.