TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon recently revealed on his podcast that a senior researcher from the Wuhan pathogen level 4 (P4) laboratory has fled China and indicated the man's name would be revealed in a few days as well as information he possessed about the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an unverified claim, Bannon said during his show, "War Situation Room," on Friday (April 24), that there would be an important witness who may disclose some information regarding the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China, which is located in the city at the center of the original 2019 coronavirus outbreak.

He stated that although not many people hold this view, there have been long-standing claims about the virus leaking from the Wuhan laboratory. He went on to say that many people would be very interested once the relevant researcher came out and announced his secrets.

Many countries in the world have suffered huge losses due to the coronavirus. Some have even accused the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) of concealing the severity of the virus and delaying epidemic prevention measures resulting in a global pandemic. On Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also mentioned the issue of accountability at a press conference, saying that the CCP concealed information regarding human-to-human transmission of the coronavirus and destroyed precious virus samples.

Various countries have been investigating the source of the virus, with some experts hypothesizing that the virus is a synthetic creation of the Wuhan P4 laboratory. However, there is no evidence as of yet that supports this theory.