US diplomat praises Taiwan's coronavirus prevention measures

Joseph M. Young criticizes WHO's inaction, while praising Taiwan's proactiveness

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/25 17:19
Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at Tokyo U.S. Embassy Joseph M. Young

Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at Tokyo U.S. Embassy Joseph M. Young (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In an exclusive interview with Japan’s Sankei Shimbun on Friday (April 24), Chargé d'Affaires ad interim at the Tokyo U.S. Embassy Joseph M. Young said the World Health Organization (WHO) needed to improve and praised Taiwan for combating the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Young pointed out that at the start of the coronavirus outbreak, the WHO did not require China to fully provide virus-related information. He also said that it was necessary to improve the organization in order to cope with future crises, according to CNA.

Regarding Taiwan’s WHO participation, Young stated, “The United States continues to support Taiwan ’s contribution to international discussions on important matters.”

Young went on to add the WHO's cautious view on border controls highlighted the organization’s problematic management capabilities.

Discussing the reasons for President Donald Trump’s suspension of funds to the international health agency, Young said this served to highlight and accurately evaluate the organization’s problems. The WHO has a special responsibility for supporting and establishing guidelines for member states, he stated.

He revealed the U.S. and Japanese governments have conducted consultations on WHO related issues.

In response to Beijing’s claim the coronavirus was brought to China by the U.S. military, Young said: “Fake messages are not good for anyone. This is obvious.” He added that cooperation with other countries should be honest, open, and transparent.
Taiwan
WHO
Donald Trump
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
coronavirus
Tokyo
Sankei Shimbun

