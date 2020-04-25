TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (April 25) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total from the "Goodwill Fleet" to 31 and Taiwan's total to 429.

Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) announced one new case from Taiwan's ill-fated "Goodwill Fleet" (敦睦, Dunmu) for the fourth day in a row. The latest confirmed case, No. 429, is a male in his 20s who served as a sailor on the navy supply ship the Panshih (磐石).

On April 18, the man displayed no symptoms of the coronavirus but was placed in a quarantine center along with fellow sailors, where he underwent a test for the virus that came back negative. He was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Saturday after having a blood test.

Chen said that of the 31 sailors in the "Goodwill Fleet" cluster, 1,865 contacts have been traced by the health department. Of those, 534 are undergoing home isolation, while 1,313 have implemented self-health management. Thus far, 173 have undergone testing for the disease, and 153 have tested negative.

Of Taiwan's 429 cases reported since the coronavirus outbreak started in January, 343 were imported, 55 were local, and 31 have come from the "Goodwill Fleet." Thus far, six have succumbed to the disease, while 264 have been released from hospital isolation.

Meanwhile, Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) has confirmed that a trainmaster who spent over an hour in the same gym as an infected sailor from the Panshih on April 16, displayed symptoms of coronavirus. The trainmaster's office and the trains he worked on were all disinfected on Friday (April 24).

This was also when the man developed a fever and mild pulmonary infiltrates, according to media reports. The company did not deny the allegation but declined to comment.

The trainmaster underwent testing twice. He tested negative the first time and the result for the second test is expected late Saturday, Chen said.

The median (not average) age of infected people in Taiwan is 32, among which the youngest is aged 4 and the oldest is 88, while 13.5 percent (58 cases) of the total cases are aged over 60.

Anyone feeling unwell is advised to call the toll-free disease prevention hotline at 1922. It's also recommended that when seeking medical attention, individuals should proactively inform doctors of their travel history and all persons they have recently come into contact with.

The following is a Google map created by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) showing all the locations in Taiwan known to have been visited by the infected sailors.