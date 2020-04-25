FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's Democratic governor vetoed legislation Friday that would have given the state's anti-abortion attorney general new authority to regulate abortion clinics.

The measure cleared the GOP-dominated legislature in the waning hours of this year's legislative session. As a result, lawmakers won’t have an opportunity to override Gov. Andy Beshear's veto.

The bill also would have given the state's Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron, the power to suspend abortions as an elective procedure during the coronavirus outbreak.

Another part of the vetoed abortion measure would have required doctors to provide life-sustaining care for an infant born alive after a failed abortion attempt.

In his veto message, Beshear focused on that part of the legislation, noting that existing Kentucky law already fully protects newborns from being denied life-saving care. Beshear, a former Kentucky attorney general, added that similar measures have been struck down elsewhere.

“During this worldwide health pandemic, it is simply not the time for a divisive set of lawsuits that reduce our unity and our focus on defeating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and restarting our economy," he said.

The bill’s lead sponsor, Republican Sen. Whitney Westerfield, criticized the governor’s veto.

“I’m not surprised, but I am supremely disappointed the governor has once again shown his hostility to unborn life,” Westerfield said.

Beshear supports abortion rights but backs “reasonable restrictions,” especially on late-term procedures.

The legislation would have allowed the attorney general to take civil or criminal action against abortion facilities. Under current law, the attorney general needs authorization from the state Cabinet for Health and Family Services before taking such action. The measure would give the attorney general independent authority on those matters.

Cameron, the state's new attorney general, had urged the governor to sign the legislation.

Cameron had said the continuation of abortions when elective medical procedures are halted amid the coronavirus pandemic showed the new enforcement powers for his office are “necessary and timely.” He has said abortions in the state should cease as part of Beshear’s order halting elective procedures. That order is meant to limit contact among people and preserve medical supplies such as masks and gloves.

Kentucky lawmakers have moved aggressively to put restrictions and conditions on abortion since Republicans assumed total control of the legislature in the 2017 session. Some of those laws are being challenged in courts, including one that would ban abortion once a heartbeat is detected, usually around the sixth week of pregnancy.