BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2323 Down 40 May 2340 2341 2340 2341 Down 2 Jul 2311 Down 38 Jul 2355 2360 2309 2323 Down 40 Sep 2343 2348 2299 2311 Down 38 Dec 2330 2331 2286 2297 Down 37 Mar 2312 2312 2269 2278 Down 34 May 2274 2283 2261 2270 Down 29 Jul 2256 2272 2256 2266 Down 24 Sep 2250 2261 2250 2261 Down 21 Dec 2256 Down 21 Mar 2266 Down 21