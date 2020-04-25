BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Friday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2323
|Down
|40
|May
|2340
|2341
|2340
|2341
|Down
|2
|Jul
|2311
|Down
|38
|Jul
|2355
|2360
|2309
|2323
|Down
|40
|Sep
|2343
|2348
|2299
|2311
|Down
|38
|Dec
|2330
|2331
|2286
|2297
|Down
|37
|Mar
|2312
|2312
|2269
|2278
|Down
|34
|May
|2274
|2283
|2261
|2270
|Down
|29
|Jul
|2256
|2272
|2256
|2266
|Down
|24
|Sep
|2250
|2261
|2250
|2261
|Down
|21
|Dec
|2256
|Down
|21
|Mar
|2266
|Down
|21